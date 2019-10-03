Unknown massacre in Paris killed four police officers
In Paris an audacious attack on the headquarters of the police. About 13 hours on 3 October in the building of the police Department in the heart of Paris on the Ile de La cité broke man with a knife. The attacker fatally shot four law enforcement officers — three men and one woman. Several Department employees were hospitalized.
As reported by the French media, the attacker was shot, and his personality and motives of the crime are established. According to some reports, the killer was 45 years old, it long time worked in the police for administrative posts, and colleagues attacked because of utility conflict.
Initial inspection showed that during the work of the police for a man is not guilty of violation or abuse — on the contrary, say that he was a model employee. In the media voiced a version that the former employee of the police Prefecture had a hearing disability or speech disorders.
The version that the killer was a former COP, is not without reason. A man well oriented in the location of the building, could easily infiltrate the security zone and, apparently, once had a back pass. About the planned crime is the fact that at the crime scene the killer came with a ceramic knife to not prematurely triggered the metal detector.
The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has confirmed the fact of the tragedy in the police Department and brought sympathy to the families of the victims. On-site emergency introduced special measures, blocked traffic, closed the nearest underground station.
We recall that a year ago in the center of Paris, a man massacred in the street. Passers-by were injured, including foreign tourists.
