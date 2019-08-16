Unknown photos of rock stars, made by the teenager at concerts in the ‘ 70s (PHOTO)

Forty years ago, cameras were not so ubiquitous and the majority of concert performances of the 1970-ies of Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, The Who and many other stars shot by professional photographers — Jared Mankowitz, Bob Gruen, Annie Leibovitz and Christopher Sykes. However, recently was discovered an extensive collection that includes about ten thousand concert shots. Gradually she published in Instagram account @FromMySeat.
As the newspaper writes Every record tells a story, these images are not made by a professional out of the box photographers. They did the adolescent: student school photos, going to rock concerts and struggled to the stage of using the rented equipment, which sometimes had to carry under his coat. He did that for about three years, starting in 1973.
Now fans of this rock there is a huge treasure trove of rare footage from a guy who wasn’t even my camera. A decade box with these photographs had been forgotten and was considered lost, although lying in a warehouse in California. The images were found, restored and published for the first time. Some of them even by their author sees for the first time.The band the Rolling Stones, Los Angeles, 1975.Jethro Tull, Los Angeles, circa 1975.The David Bowie tour, Diamond Dogs Tour, 1974.Jimmy page, John Paul Jones, Led Zeppelin, 1975.Mike Love, Carl Wilson, the Beach Boys, circa 1974.Elton John and Mr. universe Robby Robinson, circa 1974.Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones, Los Angeles, 1975.Stevie wonder, Los Angeles, circa 1974.Steve Howe, the Yes group, Los Angeles, circa 1975.Robert plant and Jimmy page, Led Zeppelin, Los Angeles, 1975.Bob Dylan, Los Angeles, circa 1975.Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones, Los Angeles, 1975.Elton John, circa 1975.Lou reed, Los Angeles, circa 1975.Billy Preston and George Harrison, a tour of The Dark Horse Tour, Los Angeles, 1974.Robert plant, Led Zeppelin, Los Angeles, 1975.Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Los Angeles, circa 1974.Frank Zappa, Los Angeles, circa 1974.Rod Stewart and the Faces, 1973.Alice Cooper tour Welcome To My Nightmare Tour, Los Angeles, circa 1975.Elton John, Los Angeles, circa 1974.Steve Martin opens the concert of The Carpenters in Logan, Utah, 1976.Eric Clapton, Los Angeles, circa 1974.David Bowie, Los Angeles, circa 1974.novosti-n.org
About The Author
magictr
Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.