Unknown San Francisco: 15 facts about the iconic city, which many do not know
San Francisco is a very popular city in California. There are certain movies and series, and the Golden gate bridge knows almost every inhabitant of the planet. The author of the blog Yowayz/Multi travels on “Yandex.Zen,” said 15 interesting facts about San Francisco, many of which you will hear for the first time.
1. San Francisco — the city and County in California, USA, named after the Catholic Saint Francis of Assisi. The population in 2017 amounted to 884 363 people, this is the fourth populous city in California and the twelfth in the United States.
2. The city is built on more than 50 hills. Many believe that there are only 7 or 9 hills, but in total there are more than 50 named hills. Some of the most famous Russian hill, Nob hill, Telegraph hill and twin Peaks. Some of the lesser-known — Golden-mine hill, Excelsior heights, and Tank hill.
3. Before it was renamed San Francisco, this small city by the Bay was called Buena herb. Herb Buena in Spanish means “Good herb.” It was founded in 1776 and renamed in 1846. At Portsmouth square in Chinatown was located in public square herb Buena the then city centre.
4. In San Francisco is the second-largest Chinatown outside of Asia, which is also the oldest in North America. It is home to more than 100,000 people. It is the most populous district in the city.
5. San Francisco also boasts the largest and oldest Japanese neighborhood in the United States. It is also one of the three Japanese districts, who remained in the United States.
6. San Francisco has 11 kilometers long and 11 kilometers wide. The city is not very big, so all main sights can be circumvented in one day.
7. It is believed that the waters of the Bay of San Francisco filled with dangerous sharks, but actually in the Bay, there are no man eating sharks. Although there are live sharks, most of them small and not very dangerous. There are many great white sharks that live near the Pacific ocean, but they rarely make their way into the Bay.
8. In San Francisco is the largest competition of American wines in the world. The annual Wine Chronicle Competition is held every February. Wines-winners you can try at the public tasting, which usually takes place a few weeks after the announcement of the results.
9. No less than wine in San Francisco like movies. There are more than 50 film festivals every year. Some of them are major international festivals. Other less known and there are films for a small audience, for example, the Festival of Greek cinema, the Jewish film Festival and the film Festival of the Indians.
10. The UN Charter was signed in San Francisco. It happened at the war memorial and performing arts Center in the area of the Civic center on June 26, 1945.
11. The color of the Golden Gate bridge, called “international orange”. It was not the color from the original list of options. It was a primer used to protect steel for a bridge during transport, and the architect liked it more than the other options, so he chose it as the official color.
12. The U.S. Navy was against the solid colors of the iconic bridge, they wanted to “Golden Gate” was painted in black and yellow stripes. They assumed that the vessel in the fog will be easier to notice the bridge black and yellow colors.
13. During the great depression, no Bank in San Francisco went bankrupt. In fact, things went so well that the city built the Golden gate bridge and Oakland Bay Bridge during the depression.
14. In 1906, three quarters of the city was destroyed by earthquake and fire. The earthquake was the first disaster, which was documented in photographs. The resulting aftershocks the fire raged for four days and caused damage worth more than $8 billion in today’s dollars.
15. Cable car San Francisco is the only national historic landmark that can move. The cables that pull a special machine, moving with a constant speed of 9.5 mph (15.2 km/h). Built in 1873, they are still carrying 9.7 million people per year.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5331
[name] => San Francisco
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => san-frantsisko
)
San Francisco
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 20163
[name] => interesting facts
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => interesnye-fakty
)
interesting фактыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark