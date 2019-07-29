Unknown shot the participants of the food festival in the United States: many dead and wounded (video)
In the United States on July 28 at the Festival garlic Gilroy to the North American California shooting occurred.
The shooting started at 17:30 local time, when police was called to a local Park where the annual festival of food, according to TSN.
In the Internet appeared the video, which shows how out of the Park run dozens of people, witnesses say dozens of shots from a firearm.
One of the witnesses reported that the shooter was a white male approximately 20 years. He opened fire in one of the booths at the festival, before fleeing the scene. Officers are also investigating allegations that the crime can be involved a second shooter.
The ambulance crews reported that at least 3 people were killed and 12 injured, according to SBC.
Note that founded in 1979, the garlic festival Gilroy is one of the largest food festivals in the United States, where for three days the guests to participate in culinary competitions and entertainment programs.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently in the us city of Virginia beach public servant made a fire in the workplace — at a local community center. He entered the building and opened fire indiscriminately with a pistol and semi-automatic rifles, moving up three floors.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter