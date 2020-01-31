Unknown stormed the residence of the trump in Florida: it opened fire
Two people were arrested after the police had opened fire outside the estate of President Donald trump at Mar-Lago — January 31, the territory has tried to break through the unknown in an SUV, writes USA Today.
The SUV tried to storm two security checkpoint near the house of trump in palm beach. Law enforcement agencies opened fire on the car, said the County Sheriff’s office palm beach. It is not specified which Agency was working security.
The Florida highway patrol and a helicopter, the Sheriff’s office PBSO pursued the SUV and arrested him after a chase. Authorities report that the investigation be conducted in Florida.
The incident occurred a few hours before the arrival of the trump in his mansion and club in palm beach.
Police palm beach blocked traffic on the checkpoint of Mar-a-Lago on South County road.
About noon the Mar-a-Lago was seen about 10 law enforcement officers. At least three policemen were in vests with inscriptions “murder” (homicide) is on the scene.
Visit trump is expected in the County of palm beach on January 31 evening, his 29th visit since the inauguration in 2017.
On Saturday, February 1, presidential fan club Trumpettes holds solemn reception in the southern White house. Sunday, February 2, as expected, the President will make his annual Superbowl party at the Golf club in West palm beach.
