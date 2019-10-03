Unknown triangular object was seen orbiting the Earth
Mysterious and unidentified space object noticed by the users of the Internet who online watched live coverage of International space station (ISS). It is reported esoreiter.ru.
Note that ISS will broadcast all events related to the operation of the station. During one of these live broadcasts, the Network users saw on their monitor a strange triangular shaped object.
Initially the “astronaut fans” thought it’s a satellite or some kind of spacecraft that are in orbit around Earth. But then, looking closely, they questioned the original version. The reason for this was an unusual and odd shape flying object – it was triangular. Also the video clearly shows that to understand an object like “floating” in zero gravity, slowly passes near the orbital station for some time “hangs” on it and after is removed away.
Ufologists who have studied the record, say that have never faced anything like this. However, he firmly believe that this is a real object, not the glare of the camera lens or the reflection of light.
However, there were the sceptics who believe that at a time of global militarization, unidentified flying object can be a top-secret military development.