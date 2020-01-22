Unknown want to sell fresh photos of Michael Schumacher for 1 million pounds
Michael and Corinna Schumacher
Fresh photos 7-time world champion in the Formula-1 Michael Schumacher trying to sell for 1 million pounds, reports the Mirror.
This was announced by the wife of a racer Corinna, where you even had to ask for this matter to the police.
As noted, pictures were taken last year in the house driver in Geneva, where Schumacher is recovering.
Photographs of ex-pilot “Benetton”, “Ferrari” and “Mercedes” was not from the accident in the mountains. As noted, last year was the photo taken, where Schumacher was depicted lying in bed. Then these pictures were stolen from home by an individual.
Recall, December 29, 2013, the German suffered a severe head injury while skiing in the French Alps.