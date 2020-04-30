Unlike Formula 1 in the US racing series NASCAR is going to resume the championship
NASCAR
In the United States, where the proportion of infected coronavirus approaching 1.1 million people, racing series, NASCAR plans to resume the season.
And may 17 on the highway Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, must pass the first race, AutoWeek reports.
The series has published a preliminary calendar for the month, which will be held from 8 races – two in a week.
It is noted that the first 6 stages of the championship will be held without spectators on the stands.
May 17 and 20, the racers will spend two stages in South Carolina, then moved to the track in Charlotte, where it will also host two races 23 and 27 may. Scheduled for may 31 race in Martinsville, June 3 – the stage in Bristol, on June 7th, the pilots will travel to Atlanta, and then the way NASCAR is to the “sunshine state” – Florida, where on June 14 race will be held in Miami.
The first four Hancock (in Darlington and Charlotte) is more a matter of logistical convenience.
In turn, South Carolina loosened restrictions compared to the rest of the country.