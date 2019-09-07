Unlucky robber left his photo at the scene
September 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Police in the U.S. district La Crosse, Wisconsin, found the robber due to forgotten at the crime scene, his cell phone. About this BAGNET learned from the message on the website of the television station WQOW.
According to authorities, the thief climbed into an unlocked car and stole a wallet with $ 20 cash and debit and credit cards. The police examined the car and found the phone 38-year-old man with his personal photos.
On smartphone owner Lucas Armstrong already prosecuted for the burglary in April of this year, the attacker entered the hotel room and brought the laptop.