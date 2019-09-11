Unmanned public transport will appear on the streets of Toronto very soon (PHOTO)

Loading...

Automatic, unmanned public transport will appear on the streets of the East end of Toronto by the end of 2020. Such a pilot project announced by mayor John Tory.

A pilot project is run jointly by Metrolinx and TTC (the Transportation Commission Toronto). It is planned that passengers will be able to get such vehicles from the district of West Rouge in Scarborough to Rouge Hill GO station.

“Toronto is growing at an unprecedented rate, and with this growth we must focus on public transport,” said tori. “The pilot project for automated transport system will help residents to access other transportation options in the city and encourage more people to use our transport system,” he added.

Unmanned transport will accommodate 8 to 12 passengers. It is designed especially for motion at low speed unloaded roads. This car does not need a driver, but the “observer” must be present during all trips.

In Montreal last spring began testing a small unmanned electric buses. They are mainly used in the Olympic Park to transport tourists.

According to preliminary calculations, the pilot project will cost $1.2 million and it will last 6 to 12 months.