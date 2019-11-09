Unmanned vehicle that killed a pedestrian, did not know that people can break the rules of the road
Withsamoupravlenii car Uber in 2018 was shot down in the Arizona 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, when she schla across the road 100 metres from the pedestrian crossing, because he could not recognize her as a pedestrian. This is stated in the records of the American National Council for transport safety (NTSB) investigating the accident.
The accident occurred in the evening of 18 March 2018 in Tempe. The woman crossed the road and rolled near a bike when she was hit by an unmanned car. Elaine Herzberg, died from his injuries in the hospital.
One of the documents in the NTSB says that the system of automatic driving of the machine was recorded by a woman in 5.6 seconds before collision. But the system did not classify it as a pedestrian, “as it crossed the road in a place where there is no crosswalk”. First, the system identified it as another vehicle, and a Bicycle. A second before the collision, the system has determined the situation as an emergency, but not pulled the emergency brake, and notifies the operator nativerose in the cabin of an unmanned vehicle.
The documents say that the operator at the time of the accident was distracted from the road and are unable to take control themselves.
Previously, Uber had admitted that the accident in Arizona with a fatal outcome occurred because of a software configuration of the car.
In the NTSB materials presents a General picture of what happened, and also lists of design mistakes, but not the cause of the accident. According to Bloomberg, the NTSB will refer to the cause on November 19 in Washington. The company Uber said that they appreciated the thoroughness of the investigation and are awaiting the updated recommendations from the NTSB. The company said that sorry about what happened. They have made critical improvements to prioritize safety.
The accident in Arizona was the first documented case where the self-driving car hit a man to death. During the tests self-driving cars Uber from September 2016 to March 2018 drones companies were in the 37 accidents.