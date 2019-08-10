Unpleasant symptoms that indicate deficiency of vitamin E
How to determine what the body lacks vitamin E, what foods to look for him and how much you need to eat per day.
Vitamin E ensures good health. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps cells defend against free radicals that appear in the course of their life. These compounds are dangerous that lead to the oppression of the heart muscle, aging cells and their degeneration into cancer.
In addition, vitamin E is responsible for the condition of the skin. If it is not enough, it can be seen in the face. The skin becomes dull, thin and dry, takes on a painful tone.
Deficiency of vitamin E also indicates muscle weakness, blurred vision, problems with hormones, mood swings. With the acute shortage of you can feel a noticeable decrease in sensitivity in the hands and feet and decreased immunity.
It is noteworthy that the best vitamin E is absorbed from natural foods. For example, a lot of it in vegetable oil, seeds, green vegetables, broccoli, apples, pears, nuts. Daily dose of vitamin E is 15 mg.
Supplements can help, but the main source is food. However, it should be careful without medical attention, most are not treated. In fact, high doses of vitamin E leads to thinning of the blood. It cherevato reduce the clotting and bleeding risk.