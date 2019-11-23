Unprecedented discounts: Walmart runs a sale before Black Friday

| November 23, 2019 | News | No Comments

Walmart is ready to please its customers with discounts in anticipation of Black Friday. Sale is focused on electronics, toys, cosmetics and much more. There is even a major transaction for the automotive products.

Небывалые скидки: Walmart запускает распродажу перед Черной пятницей

Photo: Depositphotos

Edition of the NY Post has prepared a list samh best products that you can buy during the sale, including the vacuum Dyson vacuum cleaner V7 and Hp laptop 14 ” HD .
But you can also visit the page discounts Walmart on Black Friday to check out all the sales.

Electronics

1.TV Samsung 43 ” 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV

Sale price: $ 227.99

Original price: $ 499,99

2. Laptop Hp 14 ” HD

Sale price: 399 $

Original price: $ 599

3. TV Samsung 50 “Class 4K 2160p UHD LED Smart TV

Sale price: $ 277.99

Original price: $ of 429.99

4. RCA Pro Galileo of 11.5 ” 32 GB tablet 2-in-1 with keyboard

Sale price: $ 87.99

Original price: $ 179.99 for

5. TV Samsung 65 ”Class 4K 2160p UHD LED Smart TV

Sale price: $ 477.99

Original price: $ 797,99

6. Wired CCTV camera

Sale price: $ 199.99

Initial price of $ 299.99

7. Rechargeable Dyson vacuum cleaner V7 Motorhead Origin

Sale price: 224 $

Original price: $ 279

8. Cleaner carpet Hoover Power Scrub

Sale price: 127.67 $

Original price: $ 219

Kitchen goods

9. Fryer Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1

Sale price: $ 99,95

Original price: $ 119,99

10. Magic Bullet

Sale price: $ of 19.92

Original price: $ 39,99

11. A set of dishes Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24 PCs.

Sale price: $ 119

Original price: $ 219

12. Kitchen blender, Ninja Supra kitchen processor

Sale price: $ 138

Original price: $ 169,99

Sporting goods

13. Treadmill Gold’s Gym Trainer 720

Sale price: $ 499

Original price: $ 599,99

14. Adjustable set of dumbbells NordicTrack Select-a-Weight 55lb

Sale price: $ 229

Original price: $ 219

15. Table tennis JOOLA Indoor Envoy

Sale price: $ 109.97

Original price: 134,97 $

16. Lifetime 6 ‘ Youth Kayak with Paddle

Sale price: $ 99

Original price: $ 199

17. Pool table Classic Sport 87 ” Brighton

Sale price: 399 $

Original price: $ 499,99

18. MD Sports Roll and Score Table

Sale price: $ 274.99

Original price: $ 359,99

19. The bike slide for dolls Disney Frozen 16 ” Huffy Girls EZ Build

Sale price: $ 74

Original price: $ 84

20. Youth fishing rod and reel sets

Sale price: $ 6 +

Original price: $ 14,96 +

21. Compressor Stanley 1000/500 Amp

 

Sale price: $ 64.91

Cars

Original price: $ 89.85

22. Festive savings on tires

Sale price: $ 63.92 +

Original price: $ 76.77 +

23. Festive savings on tires Greenball

Sale price: $ 29,33 +

Original price: $ 36,94 +

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr