Unprecedented discounts: Walmart runs a sale before Black Friday
Walmart is ready to please its customers with discounts in anticipation of Black Friday. Sale is focused on electronics, toys, cosmetics and much more. There is even a major transaction for the automotive products.
Edition of the NY Post has prepared a list samh best products that you can buy during the sale, including the vacuum Dyson vacuum cleaner V7 and Hp laptop 14 ” HD .
But you can also visit the page discounts Walmart on Black Friday to check out all the sales.
Electronics
1.TV Samsung 43 ” 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV
Sale price: $ 227.99
Original price: $ 499,99
2. Laptop Hp 14 ” HD
Sale price: 399 $
Original price: $ 599
3. TV Samsung 50 “Class 4K 2160p UHD LED Smart TV
Sale price: $ 277.99
Original price: $ of 429.99
4. RCA Pro Galileo of 11.5 ” 32 GB tablet 2-in-1 with keyboard
Sale price: $ 87.99
Original price: $ 179.99 for
5. TV Samsung 65 ”Class 4K 2160p UHD LED Smart TV
Sale price: $ 477.99
Original price: $ 797,99
6. Wired CCTV camera
Sale price: $ 199.99
Initial price of $ 299.99
7. Rechargeable Dyson vacuum cleaner V7 Motorhead Origin
Sale price: 224 $
Original price: $ 279
8. Cleaner carpet Hoover Power Scrub
Sale price: 127.67 $
Original price: $ 219
Kitchen goods
9. Fryer Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1
Sale price: $ 99,95
Original price: $ 119,99
10. Magic Bullet
Sale price: $ of 19.92
Original price: $ 39,99
11. A set of dishes Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24 PCs.
Sale price: $ 119
Original price: $ 219
12. Kitchen blender, Ninja Supra kitchen processor
Sale price: $ 138
Original price: $ 169,99
Sporting goods
13. Treadmill Gold’s Gym Trainer 720
Sale price: $ 499
Original price: $ 599,99
14. Adjustable set of dumbbells NordicTrack Select-a-Weight 55lb
Sale price: $ 229
Original price: $ 219
15. Table tennis JOOLA Indoor Envoy
Sale price: $ 109.97
Original price: 134,97 $
16. Lifetime 6 ‘ Youth Kayak with Paddle
Sale price: $ 99
Original price: $ 199
17. Pool table Classic Sport 87 ” Brighton
Sale price: 399 $
Original price: $ 499,99
18. MD Sports Roll and Score Table
Sale price: $ 274.99
Original price: $ 359,99
19. The bike slide for dolls Disney Frozen 16 ” Huffy Girls EZ Build
Sale price: $ 74
Original price: $ 84
20. Youth fishing rod and reel sets
Sale price: $ 6 +
Original price: $ 14,96 +
21. Compressor Stanley 1000/500 Amp
Sale price: $ 64.91
Cars
Original price: $ 89.85
22. Festive savings on tires
Sale price: $ 63.92 +
Original price: $ 76.77 +
23. Festive savings on tires Greenball
Sale price: $ 29,33 +
Original price: $ 36,94 +