Unreal talented make-up artist returns to grannies old young

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Kristy — what a crazy talented make-up artist who managed to persuade his grandmother to the transformation.

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

The girl took the video, which causes the woman makeup. The result was simply stunning!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Of course, the video did not go unnoticed, and soon on the blog Christie signed a huge number of people.

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

The beautician wanted to prove to his beloved grandma that age and beauty is not a hindrance, and proved it to the world.

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

The behavior of the grandmother is transformed, she needed to see herself in the mirror. She seemed to again feel young.

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Grandma — best model at Christie’s, and now loved her and the entire Internet.

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZeJW6uHH5B

She is so nice!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Beautiful!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Vizazhistka have other clients. Look at, how transformed these women!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Amazing reaction!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

It turned out perfect!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Grandma younger!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Became beautiful.

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

So much better!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Gorgeous transformation!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Amazing!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

From minus twenty-five years!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Very cool!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

And this is Christie.

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

Beautiful girl!

Нереально талантливая визажист возвращает бабулям былую молодость

