Unreal talented make-up artist returns to grannies old young
Kristy — what a crazy talented make-up artist who managed to persuade his grandmother to the transformation.
The girl took the video, which causes the woman makeup. The result was simply stunning!
Of course, the video did not go unnoticed, and soon on the blog Christie signed a huge number of people.
The beautician wanted to prove to his beloved grandma that age and beauty is not a hindrance, and proved it to the world.
The behavior of the grandmother is transformed, she needed to see herself in the mirror. She seemed to again feel young.
Grandma — best model at Christie’s, and now loved her and the entire Internet.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZeJW6uHH5B
She is so nice!
Beautiful!
Vizazhistka have other clients. Look at, how transformed these women!
Amazing reaction!
It turned out perfect!
Grandma younger!
Became beautiful.
So much better!
Gorgeous transformation!
Amazing!
From minus twenty-five years!
Very cool!
And this is Christie.
Beautiful girl!