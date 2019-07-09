Unreal! This guy is hovering above the ground! What is his secret?

Recently, the Network blew up the picture where young people actually hovers above the ground!

The author assures everyone that this is just an optical illusion created by the shadow and the road slope. A glance at the photograph, you might think that the guy is on the air.

Someone noticed that to recognize this illusion is possible, if you close the shadow effect of the flight is lost, and this makes the most common. However, left many bewildered. Really, how is this possible?

