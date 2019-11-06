Unreal truck Hyundai hydrogen: looks cool
Experimental artillery tractor HDC-6 presents the exhibition North American Commercial Vehicle Show.
The machine is endowed with a futuristic appearance, developed under the leadership of chief designer of Hatch Donckerwolke. Exterior “Neptune”, on the one hand, inspired by art Deco, and the aerodynamic design of locomotives-the”Streamliner”, widely used on the Railways of the United States in 30-50-ies of the last century.
“The engine on hydrogen fuel cells gave us the opportunity to revisit the classic architecture of the truck, says Donckerwolke. — As there is a lower requirements for the cooling system, we placed the radiator grille just below. This helped to give the truck an aerodynamic and a recognizable cockpit.”
Lines of the slats of the grille on the front visually continues on the side with retractable steps. Inside the cabin organized and spacious residential unit, so the length of it is much more cabins European trucks.
Characteristics of the power plant of the tractor, not misleading. Apparently, this is only the demo layout without deep technical study. As conceived here, the fuel cell converting the hydrogen from the cylinders to the electricity that actually powers the motors and drives the machine.
The truck is presented in conjunction with a specially designed semi-trailer-refrigerator. It also made for energy-saving technologies. The refrigeration unit created by the French company Air Liquide, its carbon footprint 90% less than conventional installation. It is argued that it cools faster and maintains better temperature. The walls of the semi-trailer is also unique — they are made from one piece sandwich panels with foamed layer and external elements of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP — Fiber Reinforced Polymer). To reduce the weight of the semi-trailer has no top or bottom steel tubular arcs, that is, the frame walls are made of plastic and integrated in the sandwich panel.
2013 Hyundai invests in the research and development of hydrogen cars. For six years in this direction, the company has invested $6.4 billion In the product line of Hyundai 2018 serial hydrogen crossover Hyundai Nexo.
In addition HCD-6 Neptune demonstrates Hyundai’s intent to enter the North American market long-range tractors.