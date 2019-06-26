Unreasonably cheap housing: top 10 most undervalued cities in the United States
If you want to move to the city, where they will receive maximum return on expended in the purchase of housing funds, a new study suggests you pay attention to Pittsburgh (PA), or at least think in the direction of the East coast.
25 Jun portal SmartAsset has published a rating of the most underrated cities in the US in 2019, and Pittsburgh took the first place.
The portal analysed the 189 largest cities in the USA and derived a formula to calculate the real cost of housing in each city, starting from the eight quality of life indicators, including: level of violent crime per 100,000 inhabitants, proportion of inhabitants with higher education, facilities for pedestrians, unemployment and concentration of dining and entertainment options.
The formula determines how much it should cost house in the city on the basis of criteria of quality of life. After that, the indicator of fair value compared with actual housing prices based on data from Zillow. On the basis of difference was the rating of the most underrated cities — the city with the largest positive difference was ranked first, and the city with the largest negative difference is the last one.
According to SmartAsset, the price of a house in Pittsburgh per square foot should be 262,79 of the dollar, but in fact housing they sell just 104,50 USD per square foot. The difference in 158,29 of the dollar makes it the most underrated city in the USA. It is worth noting that the top ten did not hit any city on the West coast.
Top 10 most underrated cities in the US in 2019:
- Pittsburgh (PA)
- Newark (New Jersey)
- New Haven (CT)
- Philadelphia (PA)
- Baltimore (MD)
- Providence (Rhode Island)
- Chicago (Il)
- Charleston (South Carolina)
- St. Louis (Mo)
- Allentown (PA)