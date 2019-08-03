Unrecognizable Celine Dion shines on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar
Celine Dion continues to experiment with style. Yesterday, 51-year-old singer shared with subscribers in Instagram a few shots of the new photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, where the star is not easy to know at a glance.
Celine became the heroine of a special issue of Harper’s Bazaar Icons that was expected after its impressive public outputs at fashion Week in Paris. In recent months the singer has attracted more attention due to the fashion experiments, but in a photo shoot under the guidance of the photographer Mario Sorrenti she went on and tried a more unusual way with a short haircut and dark hair. Not without cooperation with big brands in a single shot of Dion posing in a neon coat from Balenciaga, the second ― in a dress by Marc Jacobs and the third ― in a dress by Alexander McQueen.
Despite the big title, a lot of fans the image of the singer did not like. “I do not like this new Celine. She has changed so much, so thin and aged. I miss the days of Celine, Rene,” complained one of the fans.
Dion is not the only icon version of Harper’s Bazaar, among the heroes of the September issue was also Alicia Keys, Lakit Stanfield, Christy Turlington, Shailene Woodley, Devon Aoki, Regina king and Kate moss.