Unsuccessful attempts Panda to ride on the swings laugh network (video)

Unsuccessful attempts Panda to ride on the swings
August 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Network users amused and touched by the video, captured at the research centre for breeding of giant pandas Chengdu, located in the Chinese province of Sichuan. His little Panda tries to show himself on a swing — but each time unsuccessfully. Even if she has a hard time climbing them, swing flipped and the animal falls down. In the end, thwarted this venture throws the animal and climbs on the nearest tree.
“Can there be anything more delightful? Yes no life! This is the most delightful creatures in the world,” wrote in the comments to the video one of the wearer.
