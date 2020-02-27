Until the bleeding Juventus defender assisted, Lyon scored the only goal in a Champions League match (photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Before the two matches – real Madrid – Manchester city and Olympique Lyonnais – Juventus ended the first round of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Juve’s unexpected exit in the French historical region rhône – Alpes was a failure – Juventus have conceded 0:1.

It is noteworthy that the decisive goal wards Maurizio Sarri missed when played in a numerical minority.

In the first half of the match the Central defender of Mattijs de Ligt collided with team-mate Alex Sandro. The Dutchman was immediately opened on the head wound, why he left the field.

Matteis de Ligt
After tying the player continued the game.

Highlights of the match Lyon – Juventus – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Champions League.

