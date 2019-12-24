Until the decision of the CAS sanction of the Executive Committee of WADA is only a recommendation, – head OKR
The head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov explained further steps of the Russian anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) after the Supervisory Board expressed its opposition to sanctions WADA.
The OKR Executive Committee unanimously supported the decision of the Supervisory Board of RUSADA not agree with WADA sanctions.
“The subject of sanctions WADA is the Russian anti-doping Agency, said Poznyakov. – In case of disagreement of RUSADA decisions of the Executive Committee of WADA dated 9 December it will write this formal letter. In accordance with the procedure, now WADA will have to go to court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) and prove the validity of their claims to the journalist”, – quotes Ponomareva “Sport-Express”.
“A global Agency is the plaintiff, and the Russian – defendant. And the decision of the Executive Committee of WADA will take effect only if the CAS decides. Up to this point, de jure it is only a recommendation,” said President of the ROC.
While the sports functionary added that CAS can make a decision right before the Olympics in 2020 or even later.
“In the existing regulations does not stipulate the time frame in which WADA should appeal to the CAS, – said Pozdnyakov. – If we start from the practice, it will happen within one to two weeks, no more.
With regard to the decision of the case before the Olympic games in Tokyo, it is a complex question, and we to him should be answered by the lawyers who will deal with the case. There are prerequisites that this story could end in direct proximity to the start of the Games or even later,” – said Pozdnyakov.
We will remind that last week the majority of the members of the Supervisory Board of RUSADA voted to recommend to the Board of founders to try to challenge the sanctions in WADA court of arbitration for Sport.