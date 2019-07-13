Until the end of the year Kylie Jenner plans to become pregnant
At the moment, the family Kardashian-Jenner employs 17 people ranging in age from one month to 84 years. In a short time they would turn eighteen, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
Through the month Kylie Jenner will be 22 years old. In this age of the younger representatives of telecomasia has its own beauty Empire, the title of the youngest female billionaire and the amount with the appropriate number of zeros in the Bank account, happy family, beloved one and beloved daughter. What more could you ask for? If only the boy. And Kylie is working on it.
As reported by the journalists of The Sun, by the end of 2019 Kylie Jenner plans to become pregnant a second time. This they kindly said the insider, who asked to remain anonymous. According to anonymous, the young mother wants to have Stormy, which next winter will be two years, and her little brother (or sister) was a small age difference.
Have Kardashians this family! Courtney gave birth to children with a break of three years, children Kim, too, about the three-year age difference.
Whether the rights of an insider or not, we will know soon. Even if Kylie really will be in a position to the end of the year, it is unlikely to immediately run to report this to Instagram. Recall first pregnancy Jenner became known only in day of the birth of the baby Stormy.