Until the end of the year the pension will increase twice
This year in Ukraine was scheduled to perform three of indexation of pensions. This is due to the change of size of the subsistence minimum. The first indexing is started from 1 may and it touched the 8 million Ukrainian pensioners. However, not all retirees can count on social in may.
This was reported by Minister of social policy Marina Lazebnaya in interview to the edition “Mirror of week” reports “Hvil”.
“In may, has held the indexation of pensions by 11% to 6.9 million retirees… There are some categories of pensioners who are not subject to indexation in may. They pensions will be increased from 1 July and 1 December. All this will be done at the expense of the Pension Fund,” said Lazebnaya.
From 1 July the living wage will grow to UAH 2118, and the pension to 1712, 74 hryvnia in comparison with the previous indicator.
In December, pensioners will have another increase. “Minimum salary” will grow to 57 USD and reaches 1,769 USD.
In addition, each retired, have experience of more than 35 years for men and 30 years for women will get for each “extra” year 1% of allowances from the minimum payout (it’s 16,38 UAH per year). From 1 July 2020, the allowance will be — to 17.12 UAH per year.
According to Lazebny, “it is unacceptable that pensions do not concern certain categories of pensioners.”
“You may recall, was a special pension plan for which employees pay a higher fee at 5% of salary. People have earned for retirement. And then they said that everything is moving on obligatory state pension insurance. But under the old program in these categories, the pension was higher. They were not moved. And now the indexation such pensioners can be carried out only on the insurance law. I think it’s unfair selective approach. At least inflation should their pensions be indexed,” concluded Lazebnaya.