Until Thursday, the first metro line will be closing early (PHOTO)

Line 1 of the metro at stations between Wilson and Sheppard West will this week complete his daily work before. TTC reports that this mode will last until Thursday.

Early night closure, which began Monday, is necessary in connection with the proceeding on the line of work, according to the official website TTC.

Every evening metro at these stations will be closed at 11 o’clock. And at 6 am the next day the subway opens.

Trains between stations will be.

“Since the Wilson station is not working, passengers Line 1, which you want to use the escalator to exit should exit the train station to Lawrence West and take advantage of special transport, which will take them there. Ask about it from any employee TTC”, – reported on its website.