Unusual 86-year-old bride captivated by its beauty the entire Internet

Pictures of Millie Taylor has already won unreal popularity all over the Internet. The woman is eighty-six, but she, despite this, went back down the aisle. In an unusual and very beautiful dress.

Once the woman was a model, and her beauty was admired by many. Left the profession it is only after the birth of their fourth child.

Wedding dress it was gorgeous. With the creation of the concept, my friend Millie, and was implemented by the Marco Hall. He spent on the dress for four months.

It turned out really amazing. The bride, in spite of a considerable age, had maintained a good figure, so the outfit began to look more profitable. Millie looked like a Queen!

The wedding was great. For the groom, Harold, it was the best day of his life.

