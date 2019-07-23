Unusual facts about the human brain. Says neuroscientist
Andrew Czernin devoted his life to the study of the human brain. Among his research interests is the connection of the electrical activity of the brain and behavior. Ukrainian scientist told about the decision-making mechanisms, genius, manipulation, myths, the differences between female and male brain and the most interesting aspects of contemporary neuroscience.
— What problems in the study of the brain is terra incognita today? Why modern science is not enough to provide answers to these questions?
— The human brain is the most complex biological object, because the full transcript of the enforcement mechanisms until the matter of the distant future. To isolate some of the main “secret of the brain” as they like to write many news sites, I can’t. Understanding of the work of this body is important in theoretical terms because it gives answers to eternal questions: who we are, where does our individuality, what is our psyche? In addition, there is the purely practical aspect — the treatment of neurological and psychiatric diseases.
At the moment there are two global programme aimed at studying the brain. Human Brain Project funded by the European Union, in its execution, involved hundreds of scientists from 135 institutions in 26 countries. A similar project Brain Initiative is carried out in the United States.
In addition to providing new data about the structure and functioning of the brain, as a result, it is expected the development of new methods of analysis, storing and processing large amounts of information. No one can yet predict what the consequences will be the data “neuroproject”.
For example, developed in 1991, the technology data exchange for the needs of the European organization for nuclear research (CERN) led to the formation of the World Wide Web — our old friend the Internet. We may not build accurate mathematical model of the brain and, most likely, will not invent medicines for all diseases, but will receive something that will bring humanity to a new level.
— What are the methods used in the study of brain function?
— Modern neuroscience huge Arsenal. Probably one of the earliest methods of studying brain function is electroencephalography — the recording of electrical potentials generated by the nervous tissue. It is noteworthy that the world’s first EEG recorded at the University of Kiev Vladimir Pravdich Neminski over a hundred years ago, his name is in all the textbooks on electrophysiology.
EEG can diagnose some disorders of the brain, e.g., epilepsy. Modification of EEG — registration of evoked potentials allows to evaluate the brain response to different stimuli.
In marketing research, these methods can be combined with monitoring of eye movements – eye tracking – for analysis of the fixation points of view (for example, on the key components of the advertising poster).
The successes of physical science have given neuroscientists scanners — devices that with high accuracy can define the structure of the brain, as well as the degree of activation of its structures when performing various tasks. Also there are lots of methods of evaluation of the work of sensory organs and the brain processes the information received, psychological tests.
The nervous system is studied not only in humans. The use of animal models provides researchers with an even greater Arsenal. Of course, the structure of the brain of rats or mice is much simpler our, as well as the behavioral repertoire, but scientists can use methods of genetic modification, to isolate and test individual cells to do biochemical analysis. Also, the use of laboratory animals is a necessary step in the development of new drugs, including for treatment of diseases of the nervous system.
— Can I use today’s available science to look at the brain of the child to understand that before you – the future Mendeleev? As you see, geniuses are born or made? What properties of the brain genetically determined and which are acquired?
— No, of course, so simply does not happen. The brain is a very complicated thing, which is not formed only during the fetal development, but continues to change life. Plasticity of the nervous system is one of the fundamental properties. The most obvious manifestation is our ability to learn and remember. Of course, to some extent determined genetically. About the genius of the question is complex for two reasons. First, it is difficult to measure, clearly indicate where the boundary between “still very talented” and “brilliant”. And secondly, geniuses – piece product, while science works on the basis of statistics. Because it’s easier to talk about the intelligence that is inherent in all people in one way or another. It is also difficult to measure, but in this case there is accumulated baggage of techniques. And if you can quantify, and you can assess how it is determined by innate genetic factors and how much is environmental.
Studies on this subject have been many. Of course, there is not any one or more “genes of intelligence” But there are genes that are important for the proper development of the nervous system, and therefore individual differences in their structure are associated with the level of intelligence. Each of these genes makes a small contribution, this leads to the fact that together they account for 50% of this indicator. Some studies have referred to even 80% and above. Complicating the situation is the lack of a single “intelligence” and its different components – spatial, verbal, and emotional – can have varying degrees of inheritance.
Interestingly, the influence of genetic factors on cognitive ability in childhood is significantly lower than in adults (called the assessment less 20%). This fact does not yet have a rigorous explanation. The possible reason may be that as they get older we try to create for themselves the conditions in which our innate ability to manifest the maximum way. For example, someone prefers to spend time reading books in silence, and someone with friends and loud music. Because the formation of our abilities is always due to the interaction of genes and environment.
Returning to the question of genius, of course, fashion some way to scan the brain and determine genius does not exist. When the scientists analyzed under a microscope the brain of albert Einstein, and they didn’t find any outstanding features of its structure, that is, to talk about some specific areas that are responsible for genius, is not necessary. However, it was found that his brain significantly increased the number of glial cells, which perform important support functions, helping the neurons, the main nerve cells function correctly. But, it is clear that microscopy of the brain is not the best way to determine the genius of a man.
— How does the process of decision making? Truthfully the opinion that in fact the person does not decide anything, for everything is already “decided the brain”? Someone who, in the end, controls the brain us or are we the brain?
— Well, it’s kinda hard to imagine what is a man without a brain. This body is the only source of all our inherent psychic phenomena and shaping behavior. Because, of course, decision making is an internal brain processes. Another thing is how this process has access to our consciousness, the inner “I” which, like, is rational and logical. And it turns out that we do not always make decisions that is rational. For examples you need not go far, just look at what is happening in the country.
The main part of our brain which carries out the decision-making process and the formation of the program behaviour, is the prefrontal cortex part of the frontal lobe, the front part of our brain. It’s going assessment of what is happening with our bodies and around, the estimated probability to obtain something positive or Vice versa. But the decision of the prefrontal cortex are dependent on the information that it receives from other entities. The most interesting and important are those that regulate emotions. It is believed that emotional reaction is the opposite of rational, based on logic. But it turns out that if the health of the emotional structures of the problems (due to genetic abnormalities or injuries), then the person becomes difficult to make basic daily decisions, over which we do not even think. For example, wearing a blue shirt or a red t-shirt.
— Talk about the brain and sleep. Everyone knows the state when the night and the mind, and physical activity worsen. But often the brain and nervous system cause of insomnia. What’s new about sleep science says? Perhaps in the future people will be able to get rid of somnological problems?
— Sleep is a very interesting process and scientific problem. This condition is characteristic not only for man, and not only for mammals. Moreover, animals also there are two main state — REM sleep (when we see dreams) and NREM sleep. We know that during sleep the brain does not rest — he goes into another mode of operation, and the level of energy consumption remains almost at the level of wakefulness. At this time limfatica system — specific structure that has recently been opened in the part of the brain is occupied with the treatment of the nervous tissue accumulated during the period of wakefulness metabolites. It occurs mainly in the period of NREM sleep. During REM sleep occurs with the development of accumulated experience, the formation of long term memory and other important processes. Because it is clear that sleep is an absolutely vital process. People are artificially deprived of sleep or even REM sleep, after some time dies from nervous exhaustion.
Sleep disorders are frequent in our time, entail negative changes in the functioning of the nervous system and, as a result, other organs. Causes of somnological problems can range from congenital, genetic, exposure to infections or psychological problems. For example, my colleagues in our joint publications showed that the H1N1 influenza (“swine flu”) can cause disturbances in the functioning of some somnogenic structures that entails a violation of the structure of sleep when REM sleep is a “no time” and it could lead to narcolepsy – sudden irresistible sleepiness during the Wake cycle. It would seem that where the flu, which is respiratory infection, and where the brain and sleep…
About getting rid of somnological, as well as other neurological problems in the future — certainly, it is the main direction of research in the field of neuroscience. This area gives a lot of data for understanding the mechanisms of the nervous system, occurrence of pathologies, their prevention and treatment.
— What manipulative techniques of advertising campaigns can influence a person to bypass his consciousness? Please provide examples.
— Often used effects on emotiogenic centers. This applies not only to advertising. In recent years quite details the article analyses the peculiarities of the recent election campaigns, information warfare, etc.
Speaking specifically about advertising, the most famous is probably the effect of “25th frame”. Unfortunately or not, is nothing more than a myth. More informed methods of influence on buyers called neuromarketing. The basis of the brain processing information formed in the course of evolution and adapted the ancestors of modern man to the then conditions of existence. The environment of modern man is not very similar to them, but because our research centers can be deceiving. All known visual illusion — when the brain encounters an atypical picture, it tries to adapt it to the rules, which it still met.
This kind of “loopholes” there are in the decision-making system. They are known as cognitive distortions. For example, scientists have found that the probability of loss has a greater impact on decision making than the probability of obtaining the same monetary profit. Marketers use this feature of our brain, offering potential buyers a product or service on a trial period for free. In a situation when the client product is somehow like, decline it worth the effort. On many websites during sales and stock counters back the time or it is reported that some items have already sold out. This creates the illusion of the probability of loss and the motivation to avoid it – if you buy the item.
You need to understand that the magic ways to get any man to buy some unnecessary thing or service does not exist. “Karametade” only a few affect the probability of adoption people need. But the scale of sales of major brands is a lot of money.
— Based on what metrics a neuroscientist to distinguish the brain of a man or woman presented to him? How does the brain across genders?
— Hardly possible. Unlike other organs, the brain of men and women brain are morphologically identical. Have in mind that consist of the same parts, there is no specific male or female brain structures. Nevertheless, a certain gender difference in the anatomy of the brain is. The average brain volume of women is less than men, and body size. But the correlation of brain volume with significant indicators of his work, such as, for example, intelligence, are not detected.
Was previously very popular information on the difference in structure of the male and female brain. In particular, it was reported that men have greater volume of the amygdala – one of the key emotiogenic structures, and in women the hippocampus, responsible for memory. In more recent publications show that these and other differences are overrated. In any case, even if such differences there are, they are statistical and relate to the comparison of large groups. The results of measuring a single brain can’t give reliable information about the gender of its holder or owner.
— How to keep your brain in shape – to read, to chat, to travel, what else?
— I don’t like to give specific recommendations to any organ of the body, our body operates as a whole. A healthy lifestyle, which is now written even in school textbooks, must support its optimal functioning. But you can highlight the key components. A balanced diet, sufficient physical activity level. It is not necessary to engage in professional sports, sufficient daily movements you need to perform a minimum notional of 10, 000 steps.
Important healthy and adequate duration of sleep — the intense rhythm of modern life, unfortunately, rarely provides this opportunity, but you need to try to at least complicate this process evening using gadgets with a bright screen, excessive anxiety. And of course, stop Smoking and alcohol abuse. More specific to brain recommendation – it is these elements of self-development — reading, and various Hobbies. This is true for youth, whose brains are just being formed, and for the elderly — conditional seat in front of the TV after retirement is not the optimal time, it is shown that the development of new skills helps keep the brain functioning at a high level for many years. And finally – an element of healthy lifestyles, which do not write textbooks, but it is equally important for a full life — sex.
— There is a myth that sweet (usually fast carbohydrates) boosts brain function. What do you say about this?
— The fact that the brain consumes a lot of energy — about 20% of the total, despite the fact that its mass is about 5%. Another feature of nerve cells is the absence of internal energy of substances, because they have to constantly get them out of the blood. The main source of energy for neurons is the splitting of glucose. Because in the moments when we need a brain “full”, eat a granola bar or candy would be a good idea. But this does not mean that eating cake in the afternoon, we will maintain our brains in good shape. On the contrary, it will have a negative impact on health, and hence of the brain. Additional energy in the form of “fast” carbohydrates are only needed when the body quickly and efficiently uses. A General recommendation is to consume in the form of fast carbs no more than 5% of the daily diet.
— What other popular myths about the brain can debunk?
The most popular of them: “Nerve cells do not regenerate”. Is proven that the brain even of an adult constantly in the process of formation of new neurons. Most active in the hippocampus, the brain structure that is responsible for memory formation and orientation in space.
But the share of rational can be found here. If the neurons are dying due to injuries, circulatory disorders, e.g., stroke, or other negative factors, restore the hard. Here is to a large extent helps the plasticity of the brain, about which we spoke earlier. Neighbouring undamaged areas are rebuilt and take over the functions of damaged.
The least popular myth is the notion that we use the brain only on 10%. Actually, of course, 100%. As I said earlier, the brain is a very energy consuming body, and therefore have broken, but consume a lot of resources, it would be extremely wasteful and would not have a chance to succeed in the process of evolution. Due to the constant activation of certain neural networks associated with the performance of our daily tasks – work, Hobbies, other daily activities, they become more effective. Each of us may remember that after practice and repetition, he learned to perform some action more clearly, faster and automatically. This training is one of the important implications of plasticity of the nervous system. But there is a downside — if the cells are not used, they can lose their connection with other neurons or even die. So the body saves resources. And if 90% of the brain was “silent”, they would expect that same fate.
Also popular are images of the functional specialization of the hemispheres — the left abstract and logical, and the right imaginative and emotional. The lateralization of certain brain functions – an absolute fact. For example, 90% of right-handers the speech understanding and the ability to speak due to the work of the specialized areas of the left hemisphere. This is the zone of Wernicke and Broca, which is auditory and motor speech centers. So organized but not all of the operation. According to modern concepts, and execution of the tasks requires the collaboration of both hemispheres, each of which contributes. Most clearly poluchena specialization appears in people with so-called split brain. While they have a medically surgically destroyed the corpus callosum — a structure through which the hemispheres communicate. Being left each to itself, the left hemisphere is better able to cope with abstract logical tasks and the right with shaped. This observation, apparently, and formed the basis of this myth. But recently, a repeat examination was conducted for these patients decades after surgery. Unexpectedly found that the efficiency of the different tasks the right and left hemispheres have almost leveled off. Thus, in the hemisphere have learned even in the absence of anatomical ways to share in some yet unknown way information to form a coherent picture of the world.
— What projects are you currently working?
I work in the Department of physico-chemical biology of cell membranes – we have physics, chemistry, and biology. We study the role of various membrane proteins, primarily receptors and ion channels in the functioning of nerve cells. Work at the level of individual molecules or cells, and at the level of small neural networks, and even whole organism. This gives us the opportunity to test the biological activity of various substances, which is the first step towards the development of new drugs. Specifically my role — study of the electrical activity of the brain when performing various animal behavioral tests. Like I did a few years ago while working in Switzerland, where we studied the brain of genetically modified mice that model autism. And work continues on an exotic project to study the electrical activity of the brain of octopus — the most intelligent of invertebrates. It is held in cooperation with the Institute of science and technology of Okinawa in Japan.
In addition, I along with co-authors to write school textbooks on biology. And am the coordinator of the Ukrainian Neuromancers — competitions among students in neurosciences. Details can be found on the website brainbee.in.ua. The winner represents our country at the International competition, which is held annually in one of the leading specialized scientific conferences. This year with the support of the Minor Academy of Sciences to the Congress of the International organization for the study of brain (IBRO) in Korea will fly to Igor Arefiev, a graduate of the Medical Lyceum of Bogomolets national medical University.