Unusual gratitude in China: the boss of the Corporation subordinate washed feet
November 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Distinguished members wash their feet, and the guilty receive a slap in the face.
Staff cosmetic Corporation in China, received an unusual commendation from his boss – during the ceremony of awarding the best nine employees offered to sit near their feet set of bowls.
After that, the head and representative of the top management have bowed to the staff and washed their feet. In China, such an attitude is hardly the norm.
And sometimes the staff punished for poor performance of duties slaps – noted in the news “Today” on TV channel “Ukraine”.