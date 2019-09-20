Unusual move: in Kansas a man lives in the animal shelter for a dog
Tuesday-Scott lives with PUR 3 year old dog named Queen at the shelter Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas. He plans to stay there as long as necessary.
A man hopes that by living with her and bringing attention to her story, the Queen will be easier to find a new family.
“I’ll stay here until we find her not just a home but a perfect home,” said PUR video on Facebook announcing his decision to move to a shelter.
Queen dwells in the shelter of more than 400 days — longer than any other animal here. Before she lived behind a dumpster in a “terrible neighborhood”. But since the dog moved into the shelter, she receives appropriate medical care and ready to move in family.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=240776443506339
“She’s the sweetest dog in the world, said PUR ABC News on Thursday. — Queen not aggressive. She’s not evil.”
PUR said that the best it will suit a home without other dogs and young children.
He can’t understand why the dog still has not picked up.
Directly Scott PUR can not take the Queen to his home. But he hopes that soon there will a kind soul that will take the dog back, because life in the shelter depresses the Queen, like most other animals.
“It just slowly changes in such conditions, because I see her every day and notice these changes,” said PUR.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2637982816247203