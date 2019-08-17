Unusual symptoms of heart attacks

Us researchers warn that fold on the ear can indicate the risk of a heart attack. In the new study, researchers investigated data of people who died from myocardial infarction.

Необычные симптомы сердечных приступов

A heart attack occurs when an artery supplying the heart with blood and oxygen is blocked. Among common symptoms: chest pain, nausea, shortness of breath, cold sweat, fatigue, sudden dizziness. Crease on the earlobe called a symptom of Frank in honor of the American physician who first discovered the connection. In new studies, scientists analyzed the materials from the National library of medicine. Considered dead people, who died because of cardiovascular diseases. As it turned out, all descriptions were recorded above “sign.”

Other unusual symptoms of heart attacks include the presence of fatty bumps known as xanthomas that can occur on the elbows, knees, buttocks or eyelids. This also should include the appearance of a halo around the iris, deterioration of the gums and teeth, blue lips. Doctors strongly recommend not to leave without attention to any sign that could cost lives.

