Up to 30 thousand aftershocks: aftershocks after the earthquake in California will take several months
Authorities in southern California reported that the effects of the most severe earthquakes in the region over the last 20 years, were not as ambitious as could be. Also, the report said that after this earthquake increased the probability of strong aftershocks in the coming days, and possibly months, this writes APNews.
After the earthquake of a magnitude of 7.1, there was not a single fatality or serious injury. The quake was felt from Sacramento to Mexico and caused the evacuation of a single ground station naval air at China Lake in the Mojave desert.
The earthquake occurred on Friday, July 5, 20:19 in 11 miles (18 kilometers) from Ridgecrest, where the day before was recorded preshock force 6.4. As a result, the earthquake destroyed a lot of knowledge, broken roads, blocked railway tracks and damaged water pipelines.
Light damage was largely due to the remoteness of residential areas from the center of the earthquake, but the Governor of California Gavin Newsom after a trip to the Ridgecrest stated that “first, just do not see the consequences of the earthquake”.
Newsom estimated the economic damage at more than $ 100 million and said that the US President Donald trump offered him Federal support in rebuilding the area.
April Hamlin said she “was already very scared” when the earthquake with magnitude of 7.1 struck the Ridgecrest. She and her three children initially thought it was another aftershock after the earthquake of the 4th of July.
“But the tremors only continued to intensify, said Hamlin. TV turned over, hanging on the cord. And we heard how it broke. We also heard of the broken Windows throughout the house, but all we could do is to stay put and wait until the earthquake is over.”
Based on the likelihood of aftershocks and the temperature rises to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in the next few days, officials have taken precautions.
According to major General David Baldwin, the national guard of the state of California sent to the region of 200 personnel, logistics and aircraft. According to him, the Pentagon was notified, and the whole military Department of California had been alerted.
The naval air base at China Lake declared that workers were evacuated and all operations at the base ceased. The epicenters of the earthquakes were on the base, and officials said they continue to assess the damage. Officials said that most employees live outside the base or in Ridgecrest, but living on the military base have been evacuated.
The California office of emergency services was delivered cots, water and food to meet the needs of the evacuees, this was announced by Director of emergency services mark of Ghilarducci.
The state government has closed a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of highway 178 between Ridgecrest and the city of the Throne to the southwest of the Valley of Death, because of the significant collapse and huge cracks. A spokeswoman for the California Department of transportation Christine Knadler said emergency crews worked through the night to repair the roadway, but there were new cracks.
In Ridgecrest local firefighters and police said that initially they were inundated with calls for help. But the chief of police jed McLaughlin said that “by the grace of God, in addition to small wounds such as cuts and bruises” no information about serious injuries have been reported.
According to McLaughlin, the fires were quickly extinguished, and the lines running on natural gas, where he reported the leaks, was closed.
When asked to describe what he has experienced over the last two days, the boss said: “Grief, shock, and then pride that I was part of that and helped people. It was a wide range of emotions, and I think all of America is going through it now.”
In the Throne city with a population of about 2000 people, which is considered the gateway to Death Valley, the fire Department reported damage to about 50 buildings. The head of the County of San Bernardino Robert Lovingood said the Federal Agency for emergency management (FEMA) was delivered to the city truck with drinking water due to damaged water pipes. Newsom declared a state of emergency in the County.
Julia Doss, which leads to the Trona Neighborhood Watch page at Facebook, said the only grocery store in town, Family Dollar was closed on Saturday because of the earthquake.
“The only way to get food is to go in Ridgecrest, and I am afraid that due to the fact that the city only three gas stations, we will soon run out of fuel,” wrote Doss.
59-year-old Antun Abdullatif owns wine shops and other companies in Ridgecrest and a Throne.
“I would say that 70% of my inventory is broken, he said. — Every time I sweep and throw out broken things in the bin, I throw away 200 dollars.”
Lucy Jones, a seismologist from the California Institute of technology (Caltech) and former scientific Advisor to the U.S. Geological survey, said the second earthquake, probably formed along a fault line with a length of about 25 miles (40 kilometers), and was part of an ongoing series of tremors. According to Jones, the seismic activity is unlikely to affect fault lines outside of the region, noting that a giant fault San Andreas fault is far away.
Later in the day Egill Hauksson, another Caltech seismologist, said that scientists believe that the ongoing series of aftershocks may cause more than 30,000 earthquakes of magnitude 1 or greater for the next six months. He said that the probability of impulse with magnitude 7 in the next week is about 3%, but it is expected one or two earthquakes of magnitude 6.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Fourth of July in southern California was recorded tremors of magnitude 6.6. The epicenter was located 18 kilometers North-East of the city of Ridgecrest, the center lies at a depth of 8.7 kilometer.
- The fifth of July in southern California there were hundreds of weaker aftershocks — aftershocks. The power of the majority of the aftershocks was in the range of 2 to 3 points, some in the range of 3 to 4 points.
- It turned out that the early warning system, launched earlier this year as part of the pilot program has not warned residents of Los Angeles about a strong earthquake.
- The evening of July 5 in southern California, an earthquake of magnitude of 7.1, the most powerful in the last 20 years. Tremors were registered in 20:19 local time. The epicenter was located 193 kilometers North of Los Angeles, his focus lies at a depth of ten kilometers.
- Fires, destruction, injury — such were the consequences of the second day of a massive earthquake in California.