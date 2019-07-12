Up to something: Putin gathered the security Council of the Russian Federation after a conversation with Zelensky
After it became known about a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky with the master of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin held operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
“Along with current issues on the domestic agenda of the meeting touched upon some aspects of Russian-Ukrainian relations, including taking into account yesterday’s telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky”, — stated in the message.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov called the conversation Zelensky and Putin’s “pragmatic” and “evaluation”. He had no information about when can place a new contact.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter