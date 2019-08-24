Updated Bentley Bentayga first spotted on the tests
The following year, the British automaker will unveil its redesigned SUV after the restyled versions of the models, the Continental GT and Flying Spur.
Bentley will upgrade its most sold model — SUV Bentayga in the next year, so now tested the pre-production version of the car. Despite the fact that the Bentayga has a short history, it exists from 2016 without significant changes in design and technology. Since its appearance on the market has debuted a brand new Continental GT and the latest generation Flying Spur will appear at dealers.
In order to keep up in the fight with rival, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the British model will have a design in the style of the latest models of the brand. It is too early to say how extensive they will be, but anticipated changes to the grille, fresh bumpers and revised the optics.
No less significant will be the revision of the technical component. Infotainment system the current vehicle is often criticized for the fact that it feels outdated next to the cheaper “cousins” from Audi and Porsche, so priority will be implementation of the latest system from the Continental GT and Flying Spur. Most likely, you will also have a fully digital dashboard, while the range of active safety technologies should be expanded.
It is expected that the flagship W12 will be modified, but don’t expect anything significant in the rest of the engine range. V8 is also relatively new, while the hybrid model is still not on sale after a long delay. We will monitor the emergence of new information about the facelifted Bentley Bentayga, which may represent the beginning of next year.