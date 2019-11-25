Updated Chevrolet Silverado High Country revealed at the motor show
The American company has released a new version of a pickup with a higher level of comfort.
Luxury pickup, the Silverado High Country competes with such models as the Ford F-150 Platinum and Limited, the Ram 1500 Longhorn and Limited, and the price of the model starts with a mark of 66 920 dollars, more than not bad for such a car.
Salon Silverado High Country has received a leather finish with wooden elements and rich in technical equipment.
The product has a lower suspension, and her body has received a large amount of chromium, and 22-inch wheels.
The movement of the pickup is a 6.2-liter V8 with a return of 420 HP, working in conjunction with the 10-speed automatic transmission.