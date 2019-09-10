Updated Lexus GX 460 may be easier still
The reform brought the model a mesh grille instead of the horizontal slats and new led optics coming “in the database”. The design of the stern has not changed. Alas, 19-inch wheels and not delivered.
SUV Lexus GX in June underwent a restyling, has reached Russia. The model, as before, is equipped with permanent all-wheel drive, V8 engine 4.6 (296 HP, 438 N•m) and six-speed “automatic”. The current version remains on sale, and compare prices of updates does not speak in its favor. Basic Executive is now worth 69 665 dollars.
Graphics tidy the revised. The multifunction steering wheel and selector “machine” — new. Media center, oddly enough, old. Note, the first two configuration is for five seats, the other on seven.
In the seven-seater vehicle modifications entered the security complex of the Lexus Safety System+ with auto brake, adaptive “cruise”, the monitor, lane, recognition of road signs, monitor driver fatigue. For passengers of the second row there are two additional USB ports (total now four). If you do not go into the details of the finishing, everything else in “g-a x” already. While only announced the acceptance of orders, sales will begin during the fall.