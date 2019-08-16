Updated Mercedes-AMG E53 seen on the tests
German electrified coupe received new headlights and taillights.
Mercedes-AMG E53, which was first presented at the motor show in Detroit in 2018, the coupe and cabriolet will be updated with elektrifizierung version. Photospin managed to take some pictures of a test car during a traffic isphani.
It should be noted that the model has no major changes, but the presence of camouflage at the front and in the back of the lights indicates that in these places there will be changes. So electric car will get new headlamps and rear lights, which obviously have similarities with the current models of the brand.
The new interior was not photographed, but according to experts all the family E-Class infotainment system with MBUX. It is also possible that the coupe will get the other elements of the interior trim and upholstery in order to maintain E53 Coupe fresh and competitive.
As for the technical specifications, it is expected that under the hood is located inline 6.0-litre turbo engine with power of 429 horsepower and a torque of 3520 Nm, working together with the electric motor mounted between the internal combustion engine and transmission. Electric unit EQ Boost gives an extra 21 HP
Electrified powerplant provides plenty of power, and from zero to hundreds of novelty is able to accelerate in just 4.3 seconds, and top speed is limited electronically to 250 km/h. Debut sports coupe to be held in late 2020 or early 2021, after the premiere of the normal coupe E-Class.