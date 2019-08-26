Updated Mitsubishi Pajero received a budget version
Updated Mitsubishi Pajero became available for purchase in early June.
Theberge press service of the brand announced the emergence of a budget modification of this SUV with a “crippled” list of equipment.
We will remind, after the facelift Pajero received a revised grille, stylish stickers on the back and the words “Pajero” on the hood. As for the interior, the SUV for China were upgraded media with her grown-up touch screen and original decor of natural wood.
For the performance SUV an updated three-liter gasoline V6 power 174 HP, combined with five-speed automatic transmission. Four – wheel drive with a choice of driving modes.
To get a more attractive price tag, the updated Mitsubishi Pajero had to part with some premium options. So, the budget version of the SUV lost panoramic roof, adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance.
Available for the facelifted Pajero in Chinese showrooms asking 359 800 yuan. The maximum feature of the SUV is estimated at 399 800 yuan.