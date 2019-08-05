Updated “Mushrooms” was released the summer hit and was pleased with the second clip for the month (video)
A group of “Mushrooms” after a two year hiatus returned to show business and one by one releases new clips. More recently, a new team, now called Grebz, presented the paper “Contracts,” and that pleased fans of the new hit — “Karakum”.
In the clip the main characters, Symptom and 4atty aka Tilla, sail on a rescue boat on a desert island inhabited by beautiful naked girls. The clip was posted last night and already gained almost 150 thousand views.
“After you took out the trash and the repair done and you can relax”, “BL*, man, you th e*at for the marathon staged?! Every track a*Wendy, beautifully back in the game!”, “Thank you for the absence of the Bardash, I can’t imagine his voice in this litova track. It’s just legendary kombek from you and now I’m with you”, “is Not accustomed to listen to such track after a “repair” and “contracts” but still a fucking“—write admirers under the video.
