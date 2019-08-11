Updated Nissan Titan pickup will give up the diesel
The car still will be produced in Canton (Mississippi).
The current, second generation model Nissan Titan appeared in 2015. It received a prefix to the name XD and positioned between the pickups, are classified in the USA as polutoniko, and segment “3/4 ton”. (Neither means literally carrying capacity models, now it’s just class, and the actual can be in half-two times above.) One of the main acquisitions of this generation was diesel 5.0 V8 (314 HP, 752 N•m) from the Cummins company.
And now, according to our namesake, the Drive, the diesel version of the Titan, the Americans will no longer release in December 2019, leaving only the engine range of the current gasoline 5.6 Endurance V8 engine 395 HP and 534 nm. Well, there is still a chance that the company will surprise us with some initial V6, because the competitors are present in the range of six-cylinder modifications.
The representative of the company assured journalists that the rejection diesel will help “better position” has been updated diesel Titan and Titan XD (this is easier shortened version of the source code) when they will be released in the second half of the year. According to media reports, the car will be improved not only in appearance but also filling. However, so far we only know about the losses. In addition to diesel, the redesigned Titan will lose short two-door cab (Single Cab), which appeared relatively recently, in July 2016. Obviously, the demand for this kind of modification were too small to keep her in the program. Will the King and Crew cab (single and double).
The update is more than cosmetic, affect and technology, the Titan needed. This year he managed to win in its class in terms of the quality of new machines according to the Agency J. D. Power, but it did not affect sales, which continued to fall. Last year, Americans bought 50 459 of the Titans. In January-June 2019 — 18 026. Indicator Jul — 2242 instance, the lowest volume in a single month since the beginning of 2019. These numbers are in stark contrast to the most popular rivals — the Ford F-series, which in the US is at odds with a circulation of more than 2400 pieces a day.