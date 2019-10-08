Updated Renault Talisman Wagon was first spotted on the roads
Renault Talisman Wagon model, the D-segment markets of Europe and South Korea, which is currently the seventh best-seller in its class on the Old Continent.
Renault is probably quite unhappy with this outcome and is working on an updated version that should attract new customers. During the test trials fotosporno was seen Talisman from the wagon, and, judging by the pictures, the model changes will be kept to a minimum.
The front part looks almost unchanged, but it is likely that camouflage tape hides some easy improvements, such as new grille and updated headlights. This same story at the rear where the tail lamps feature new internal graphics, and the lower part of the bumper seems to have acquired a new form.
Obviously it’s not the most exciting visual overhaul, but the back of the photo suggesting that Talisman could get a new engine. Unusual exhaust pipe may indicate that the new turbine is in development, but there is also a chance that Renault just configures the exhaust system is universal to meet the new more stringent European standards.
Speaking of engines, last year, Talisman received a 1.8-liter turbo Megane RS 225 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. The unit was joined to the existing options of diesel engines with capacity of 150, 160 and 200 HP Optional motor line can be modified to provide more power and at the same time generate less harmful gases thanks to the new particulate filters, AdBlue.