Updated SsangYong Rexton on sale
About a month ago we shared with you the spy pictures of the updated SsangYong Rexton, trying to imagine what it will be, and now restyled version of the SUV frame went on sale on a home for the model market of South Korea. And available this car is still in the back of a pickup truck.
Restyled fourth generation of Rexton has received a chrome grille with three-dimensional pattern and upgraded key with remote switching. In addition, a list of standard equipment includes the monitoring system of dead zones and a system of tracking rows motion. The pickup in turn got a new bumpers – now they look just like the SUV and the grille remained the same.
Volkswagen called the appearance of the new Golf
Motor line has not changed: it consists of a turbo diesel 2.2-liter that produces 187 HP. Prices in South Korea range from 18 000 dollars for a SUV up to 23,000 for the truck. The extended version of the last will cost 5400 dollars more.