Updated Subaru Forester has received an improved driver assistance system
Subaru Forester 2020 dealers of the Japanese brand is estimated at 24 495 dollars.
The increase has turned insignificant, but the upgrade is very worthwhile.
First and foremost, the updated cross equipped with an improved driver assistance system “EyeSight” which can boast of the function of centering the lane and control lanes. In addition, the Subaru Forester gets the rear seat system Recalling.
It is necessary to ensure that children and Pets are not left in the car. For this, the system will remind the driver to check the rear row of seats before leaving the machine. Also the new Forester is supposed to streamline the system of monitoring tire pressure.
For version Forester Premium, whose price tag starts from 27 $ 395, now available previously optional all-weather package. It consists of a defrost windscreen and front seats and exterior mirror heating. But the top-end Forester Touring additionally gets new led interior light bulbs.
Regardless of the chosen configuration Subaru Forester is equipped with 2.5-liter 182-horsepower engine combined with a continuously variable transmission and the signature all-wheel drive system.