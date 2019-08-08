Updated Volkswagen Golf R will only appear in 2020
Model range Volkswagen is developing rapidly.
A growing focus on electric vehicles means that models such as the urban baby Beetle, as well as more niche offerings such as the Golf Alltrack wagon/SportWagen will be eventually removed completely.
And they’re not the only one – according to insiders, in its current form, the serial production of high-performance Golf R hatchback will be stopped before the end of this year.
Representatives of the company VW confirmed in its interview that “charged” Golf R Mk7 generation will no longer be available.
“The plant in Wolfsburg is preparing to transition to build the next-generation Golf models, so the more powerful Golf R will make a short break before returning as Mk8.”
At the moment, other versions of the Mk7 Golf will remain unchanged until 2020, we are talking about Golf Value Edition, e-Golf – electric version of the car (in trim levels SE and SEL Premium) and GTI (performed by SE and SE) will be available for the new model year. But this does not necessarily mean that the Golf R will never return.
In may of this year, VW confirmed that the Golf R and GTI generation Mk8 are the only two options five-door body style in some countries. And we’ve seen test prototypes of these machines. If this is true, we say goodbye to the hottest VW Golf, which has 288 horsepower and await the arrival of Mk8 Golf at the end of this year.
Details about the available engines of the new Golf are still unknown, but we know that the novelty will have standard features such as led headlights, a fully digital instrument cluster, a support system movement and to 8.25-inch touchscreen in the center console.
Reports say that Golf Mk8 will debut in the new Golf factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, in October this year.