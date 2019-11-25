Upside down between heaven and earth: a plane became entangled in power lines (photo)
November 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the U.S. state of Minnesota small private plane became entangled in power lines, caught in the high-voltage wire wheel chassis. 65-year-old pilot Thomas Koskovich was forced to hang before the arrival of rescuers head down, afraid to move. It safely took off from there, preliminary having disconnected an electricity.
As reported by Hey-bi-si, the man, fortunately, received no injuries, escaped with only a fright. Firefighters and police said that could all end badly, and the pilot just got lucky.
The causes of the incident are being investigated.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter