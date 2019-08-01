“Ural has to pay”: “thief in law” Lotu Guli sent a tax collector to Ekaterinburg
In mid-July in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg returned crime boss Sari Hajiyev, a well known local Azerbaijani Diaspora. According to some, he has managed to collect “tribute” in favor of his “head” which is the “kingpin” Nadir of Salifou named huli. About it write “Arguments and facts”.
According to the publication, Sari Hajiyev started his activity in Yekaterinburg with a number of meetings with the traders of the 4th ovoschebazah. During the conversation, he said that “Ural needs to pay” in favor of “thief in law” Guli, with business talk “on good terms”.
During his stay in Yekaterinburg Gacview also visited in “the Trading house “the Train”” which was created by a former Vice-mayor of Yekaterinburg Victor by Conceivin partial control over the flow base, which he actually owned. Today the company is headed by Evgeny Kravchenko.
“References to the past and have used Sari, namikoshi that work better with him than history will repeat from the middle of 2000s. Then Kravchenko suddenly burned a large country cottage”, — quotes the edition of the interlocutor informed.
According to him, it happened after a conflict with Evgeny Glazyrin nicknamed “the Eye,” who is called “reshaloy” and “liquidator” of the company Konteeva.
At the moment, the situation with “tribute” in favor of “thief in law” Lotu Guli has not yet been determined. Not all traders are willing to share the money, so arrived to the Urals “looking” has made a serious destabilization of a criminogenic situation in the territory of the region.
By the way, Sari Hajiyev has long been known in Yekaterinburg. He is the cousin Ikram Hajiyev, who was shot in 2011 on the street Sulimova. A few years ago he was forced to leave the region in connection with criminal showdowns, and now his situation in the Urals is called unstable.
Many still send the mafia out without fear of reprisals, especially since the Diaspora is now quite strong and can fend for themselves. Besides, with changing laws and such are looking, and their crowned owners can easily go on for many years in the area for the mere fact of their belonging to the criminal elite, even no killing and plundering.
And to Hajiyev, the law enforcement officers I can think of many interesting things. Because of the Ural capital he once miraculously escaped alive and free in order to avenge the murder of his brother, the authority staged a showdown with the shooting at a cafe on the Siberian highway — and the owner took it and complained to the security forces. It is said that after this Saree without ADO was taken to the office of the chief of Department on fight against organized crime, and the officer spoke with the cash that within hours Packed up and left town and a few years afraid to appear here. However, now the guards fear that looking, feeling a great power, will not stop before the resistance and unleash the region’s gang war.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “thief in law” Guli may be “looking” in a large region of the Russian Federation.
