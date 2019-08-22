Urban crazy: Thank Kaminska in the heat dressed in a fur coat (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer, participant of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, who recently complained of harassment too persistent suitor, was surprised by the outfits in the summer heat. The star decided to go to the wedding to the godfather in a fur coat. Glory published in Instagram some photos posing in luxurious fur. She asks the subscribers what kind of fur coat her choose.
“This is me in a fur coat in + 35. Urban crazy, not otherwise. In this form, perhaps from a wedding to the godfather”, — joked the Glory under the photo.
The singer believes that this is a great time to be warmed and ready for the cold.
Subscribers do not have to sing the praises of the Glory. On the contrary, they attacked the singer with criticism, accusing him of profligacy and death of innocent animals. The comments sparked a heated discussion.
“The death of innocent animals, the price of your warmth and glamour. Europe has switched to faux fur,” “I understand that fashion “hangers” is far more important to fasten the skin of the slain animal. In order to show their “wealth”. After another uncle not covet artificial”, “Fur is bad manners of the 21st century, such as silicone and so on. The new world has other standards, pull up”, — write in comments.
We will remind, Thank Kaminska divorced. The singer in social networks demonstrates how full her life. She boasted a luxurious vacation in Greece and showed gorgeous figure.
