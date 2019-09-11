Urgant ridiculed Putin: the network is now worried about the fate of the presenter (video)
Russian TV host Ivan Urgant made fun of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his visit to the MAKS with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
So, his show “Evening Urgant” presenter began with a sketch about Putin and the ice-cream vendor in the show.
Recall that when the President of Russia gave the President of Turkey bought morozhenitsu ice cream, and later, journalists were unable to find the woman and the tray of treats. Then all decided that the snow cone lady was a secret service agent.
In sietech actively debating this joke and the future of Urgant. Many believe that he will suffer. “Disappear to nowhere… to Panin drinking companions”, — assured the fans of TV presenter.
Skeptics believe — Urgant took the joke, which has been approved in the Kremlin. “No channel in Russia would not have dared to joke about Putin. Joke agreed,” they write.
We will remind, earlier Urgant called the Ukrainian city of Zaporozhye Russian.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter