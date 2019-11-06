Urgently hospitalized the legendary Catherine Deneuve
Legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve urgently hospitalized in one of the Paris hospitals.
On the hospitalization of the actress according to Le Parisien.
The publication does not mention the exact diagnosis 76-year-old actress, but stressed that the star was hospitalized in “serious condition” after her complaints of feeling unwell.
French doctors examined the star “Cherbourg umbrellas”, she needs a serious diagnosis.
Surrounded by Deneuve say that the reason overwork — before admission, she starred in the film written by Emmanuelle bercot “In the life” with Benoit will Mimelim.
Catherine Deneuve also known for the films “Repulsion”, “Belle de jour”, “8 women”, “Hunger”, “Desperate Housewives” and many others.
We will remind that earlier Catherine Deneuve spoke about the difficulties of the fight against Smoking. The actress, who smoked three packs a day, had to take sessions of hypnosis to get rid of the addiction.
* Photo by Sergei TUSHINO, “FACTS”
