Urine reflects the health of the
The condition of the urine has much to “tell” on people’s health.
Changes in color and structure of the urine reflect the changes that occur in the body hidden from the eye, reported in a press release from the Cleveland clinic. What experts advise to pay attention?
Colorless. Transparent, without color urine – a sign that the person is drinking too much water, its amount better to reduce.
The dark yellow color of urine. There is no danger, but doctors recommend to drink some water.
Amber tint of urine. Noticing him, immediately start drinking water. The color of urine honking about the lack of moisture in the body.
Brown urine. An intense darkening of urine occurs while serious dehydration. But if after drinking water, the urine continues to be dark, it may reflect the adverse processes in the liver, or infected by some virus.
A pink tinge to urine. The use of certain vegetables and berries can stain your urine a reddish color. But also urine may embarrass present in the blood, which in turn may be a sign of kidney disease, tumors, urinary tract infections, prostate problems.
Green tint urine. If the urine gives a green, this may indicate a possible bacterial infection in the urinary tract.
The urine foams. Do not ignore this symptom and get care with a doctor, if urine all the time actively foams and hisses. Foam urine is a reflection of the fact that the kidneys have stopped filtering in enough protein, and it can be a symptom of diabetes or kidney disease themselves.