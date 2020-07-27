US airlines cancelled some flights in connection with the approach of a powerful hurricane
The airline released a notice about the cancellation of the flight because Hawaii prepare for impact of hurricane Douglas in the conditions and without having adverse coronavirus pandemic, which destroyed the tourism industry of the state, writes USA Today.
The National hurricane center reported that during the weekend hurricane Douglas reached maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 km/h) while located about 90 miles (145 km) North-West of Kahului, Hawaii, and 60 miles (97 km) North-East of Honolulu, Oahu.
Although the expected gradual weakening of force, in the way of Douglas through the Islands will remain a hurricane, which “creates a triple threat, including, among other things, damaging winds, flooding and dangerous high tide,” said the hurricane center.
Now not many people comes to Hawaii from the mainland USA because of the strict rules of the state in relation to tourism plans for the smooth move we had to cancel and enter a two-week quarantine.
Governor David Aydzh mentioned “uncontrolled flashes and bursts” of coronavirus infection on the mainland as the determining factor for the imposition of quarantine restrictions, highlighting a few particularly dangerous States, including California and Arizona, where people often come to Hawaii.
American Airlines Flights
American Airlines has released a notification about the cancellation of flights for those who fly to Honolulu (HNL) and Maui (OGG), through these points, or of them. Fees for changes of the data in the ticket may be cancelled if the tickets were purchased until 24 July, and the trip was scheduled from 24 to 28 July, among other conditions.
Flights Of Hawaiian Airlines
Over the past few days Hawaiian Airlines has canceled some flights (including all flights Sunday, July 26), and some flights were canceled on Monday, July 27.
Those who fly with Hawaiian (or code-shared flight, Hawaiian Airlines) in the period from 24 July to 28 July, you can make changes to their reservation because of the hurricane no charge for the change or the difference in fares, if they moved their booking before 4 August to the new date that starts no later than 31 October. This applies to flights to the arrival, departure or travel to Hawaii.
Travelers who do not fly now, but will make changes to the booking after 4th August will not be charged a change fee, but I can deal with the difference in rates. Customers can retain unused value of the ticket before it expires. The validity of your ticket expires may 31, 2022, if they were acquired before March 1, 2020. If the tickets were purchased in the period 1 March to 31 July 2020, they are valid for two years starting from the date of purchase.
Flights Southwest AIrlines
The message Southwest AIrlines says that flights can be delayed, diverted and / or cancelled on Sunday and Monday (26th and 27th of July) in the following cities and airports: Hilo (island of Hawaii) — ITO, Kona (island of Hawaii), KOA, Kahului (Maui) — OGG, Honolulu (Oahu) — HNL and Lihue (Kauai) — LIH. Customers with reservation can rebook the ticket in its original class, or standby travel at no extra charge.
This should be done “within 14 days of the original date of travel between the original city pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures”, according to the airline.
Delta Air Lines
Delta passengers arriving in Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue, of these items or using them, must take into account the cancellation of Delta flights that began Saturday and will last until the end of Monday (July 25-27). Tickets must be reissued no later than July 30, and rebooked travel must be completed no later than the same date.
Clients can remain on their current flight, change the flight or cancel trip and go to another flight. Those who change their flights will not have to pay extra for the change of information, though, if they decide to change their original city or their journey is to go beyond established rules, they may have to pay the difference in fares.
The rule applies only within one year from the date of original ticket issue. When buying new tickets travelers waiting for the new price and the difference in fares.
Quarantine in Hawaii
Hawaii has postponed the plan for a free permit for visitors from other States due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the state and on the U.S. mainland.
In late June, the Governor’s office has announced that travelers can visit Hawaii on August 1, and quarantine is not required in the case of a negative test COVID-19, held within 72 hours after boarding. Without this test passengers arriving from the mainland, would strictly serve a quarantine for 14 days.
But the Hawaii Governor David Aydzh said at a press conference that the trip will not start until 1 September. According to him, given the financial turmoil for the travel industry, it was not an easy decision.
