US airlines with the clean and dirty drinking water on Board
The indicator of potable water quality on Board aircraft is estimated in the United States on a five-point system and while none of the airlines has not reached to its highest level. Even the planes with the best water quality for all parameters barely reach 3.3 points. However, it is better than the unit that received some of the leading airlines in America.
The list of best and worst U.S. airlines for the quality of water on Board offers an opportunity to learn USA Today. The score is based on how “healthy” the water served in the aircraft.
10. Spirit Airlines
- Assessment of water quality: 1 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 135
- How many times violated the ADWR (regulation of water quality in the aircraft) from 2012 to 2019: 193
Review researcher: “Spirit has recorded the highest number of violations on average per aircraft among the major airlines. In addition, the airline many violations due to the inability to conduct regular monitoring and to take corrective actions as needed”.
9. JetBlue
- Assessment of water quality: 1 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 254
- How many times have you broken ADWR from 2012 to 2019: 354
Review of Explorer: “Bad response from JetBlue and a poor indicator of water safety on Board. JetBlue have the largest number of common violations of the ADWR among major airlines and a very high average number of infringements on the plane. Was received relative to many positive samples for E. coli, recorded many violations due to the inability to conduct regular monitoring and to take corrective actions, to collect repeat or follow-up water samples after positive results on bacteria”.
8. United AIrlines
- Assessment of water quality of 1.2 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 786
- How many times have you broken ADWR from 2012 to 2019: 79
The researchers comment: “the airline many violations due to the inability to conduct regular monitoring, to collect repeat or follow-up water samples after positive results for E. coli. In addition, United is associated with regional airlines Air Wisconsin, ExpressJet and Trans States Airlines, which have very poor performance on the water.”
7. American Airlines
- Assessment of water quality: a 1.5 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 968
- How many times have you broken ADWR from 2012 to 2019: 108
Review of the researcher: “In American Airlines’ aircraft, a very large number of water analyses gives a positive result on the maintenance of Escherichia coli. In addition, they have a relatively large number of violations failure to conduct regular monitoring and to take corrective actions to repeat or track samples. Regional carriers, PSA Airlines and Envoy Air, which owns American, also very poor performance on the water on Board. However, another subsidiary, Piedmont Airlines, received the highest score for water”.
6. Delta Air Lines
- Assessment of water quality: a 1.6 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 916
- How many times have you broken ADWR from 2012 to 2019: 213
Review researcher: “Delta is the only airline to have written a blog post about my water. However, airlines have had a relatively high number of violations and a very large number of positive samples of E. coli, obtained in the toilets. Also a lot of violations due to the inability to conduct regular monitoring and because of the failure of corrective actions. Endeavour Air, a subsidiary of Delta, also is very good — its estimate of 0.78”.
5. Southwest Airlines
- Assessment of water quality: of 2.4 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 754
- How many times have you broken ADWR from 2012 to 2019: 33
The researchers comment: “this company has recorded a very small number of violations on one plane, but there are a lot of violations due to the inability to conduct regular monitoring and to take corrective action as necessary”.
4. Frontier Airlines
- Assessment of water quality: a 2.6 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 91
- How many times have you broken ADWR from 2012 to 2019: 19
The researchers comment: “the company has a relatively large number of violations due to the inability to conduct systematic monitoring”.
3. Hawaiian Airlines
- Assessment of water quality: a 3.1 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 57
- How many times have you broken ADWR from 2012 to 2019: 25
The researchers comment: “the Airline States that takes samples of the water twice as often as recommended guidelines. However, she has a relatively high average number of violations per aircraft. It is important to note that 15 of the 25 violations of the airline (since 2012) have been in the last 18 months.”
2. Allegiant
- Assessment of water quality: a 3.3 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 91
- How many times have you broken ADWR from 2012 to 2019: 6
The researchers review: “Allegiant Have a very small number of violations in average, so the company scored the highest number of points”.
1. Alaska Airlines
- Assessment of water quality: a 3.3 (out of 5)
- Number of aircraft: 335
- How many times have you broken ADWR from 2012 to 2019: 2
The researchers comment: “Although the company rarely breaks the rules and has received the highest rating of water quality, it does have several violations due to the fact that she did not collect the repeated or subsequent sampling after a positive E. coli”.